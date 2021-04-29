© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

History

  • Arm01.jpg
    'Putting An Earring In My Ear' On The Anniversary Of The Armenian Genocide
    Jeremy Dalmas
    ,
    It's been just over a century since the Ottoman Empire began to systematically kill what would eventually be 1.5 million Armenians. Waves of refugees immigrated to the Bay Area, fleeing the killings. Today, tens of thousands of people of Armenian descent live here. To this day, The Turkish government continues to deny that the genocide happened, and the U.S. government refused to recognize it as well — until this year.
  • Arm01.jpg
    'Putting An Earring In My Ear' On The Anniversary Of The Armenian Genocide
    Jeremy Dalmas
    It's been just over a century since the Ottoman Empire began to systematically kill what would eventually be 1.5 million Armenians. Waves of refugees immigrated to the Bay Area, fleeing the killings. Today, tens of thousands of people of Armenian descent live here. To this day, The Turkish government continues to deny that the genocide happened, and the U.S. government refused to recognize it as well — until this year.