It's been just over a century since the Ottoman Empire began to systematically kill what would eventually be 1.5 million Armenians. Waves of refugees immigrated to the Bay Area, fleeing the killings. Today, tens of thousands of people of Armenian descent live here. To this day, The Turkish government continues to deny that the genocide happened, and the U.S. government refused to recognize it as well — until this year.

