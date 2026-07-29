New bill wants to give incarcerated firefighters greater access to employment

Incarcerated firefighters form a critical part of California’s wildfire response, but many face difficulties finding a job after being released.

A new state bill aims to change that by providing official certification for firefighting training these individuals receive while in prison, and a hiring preference with Cal Fire after they’re released.

Royal Ramey is a formerly incarcerated firefighter and co-founded the nonprofit Forestry and Firefighting Recruitment Program.

He says these changes would mean a lot to those seeking a career in fire service.

“It simply means they wouldn’t have to start from zero," said Ramey. "And them acknowledging all of the work they have done, it counts for something. And ultimately, I said that too, this bill also gives people hope because they know that they have some type of clear pathway.”

Ramey says the bill also supports workforce development, public safety and climate resiliency by turning skills learned in prison into taxpaying jobs.

Similar legislation was introduced last year but failed in part because it included a hiring quota for Cal Fire and was opposed by firefighter unions.

