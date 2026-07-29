Heat wave coming to Northern California

If you've been enjoying a relatively cooler summer so far, things are about to heat up. The National Weather Service is forecasting triple digit temperatures in Sacramento and the Central Valley this weekend, the hottest so far this summer.

Temperatures could hit up to 110 degrees in some areas beginning Friday due to what's called a heat dome.

"It's looking at a ridge of high pressure kind of dominating over the area, sticking around the area, not really shifting or moving or breaking down," says Jacob Spender, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "So what it does is it creates a prolonged heat risk."

With high temperatures and low humidity in the single digits, Spender says there will be an elevated fire concern.

As for when we'll catch a break from the heat? "If we break down the ridge, that's when we start to return to more seasonal temperatures," says Spender. "But if we prolong the ridge, then we're looking at continuing warm and hot and dry conditions through next week."

Officials are warning people to take precautions and drink plenty of fluids.

