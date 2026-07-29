Solano County setting terms for entry of data centers

Solano County is worried about data centers.

The Board of Supervisors has voted to put a measure on the November ballot that — if approved by voters — would ensure developers pay to mitigate local resource and utility impacts.

It proposes a business license tax of five-dollars-per-building square-foot on data centers. Supervisor Wanda Williams:

"The goal is — how do we protect ourselves as much as possible," said Williams. "This doesn't mean we're approving any data centers. We still have a long way to go drafting ordinances and things on data centers. We just want to be prepared if they try to come to our county."

The measure would also tax battery-storage and natural gas extraction facilities with proceeds going to the county's General Fund for general government uses.

