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Bay Area voters pass Regional Transit Measure, Muni parcel tax

KALW | By Zain Alexander Iqbal
Published November 4, 2026 at 3:39 PM PST
Bay Area voters approved funding to help regional transit overcome major deficits
Zain Alexander Iqbal
/
KALW News
Bay Area voters approved funding to help regional transit overcome major deficits.

A regional measure to bolster Bay Area transit and a Muni tax won by wide margins on Election Day.

Jubilant transit advocates celebrated at a watch party in downtown San Francisco Tuesday night. Voters said "yes" to funding that will help avert significant cuts to BART, Muni, AC Transit, and Caltrain.

The Regional Transit Measure led with over 60% of the vote as of last night. It only needed a simple majority across five counties — San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, and Santa Clara — to pass.

San Francisco voters decided on a separate measure, Prop. H, to boost Muni funding. It passed in a landslide with over 70% of approval for the measure.

Two Bay Area public policy organizations, SPUR and the Bay Area Council, led the Yes on RTM campaign. Emily Loper, a policy expert with the Bay Area Council, said their mandate is now clear.

"We built this huge coalition to pass this measure," said Loper, "and now we need to make sure that transit gets more sustainable funding to build a better and bright future for transit in the region."

The Regional Transit Measure will raise nearly $1 billion per year over the next 14 years through a sales tax. Prop. H will generate revenue and stave off a huge budget deficit for Muni through a property tax in San Francisco.
Bay Area Headlines
Zain Alexander Iqbal
I’m joining KALW News as a Beat Reporter Fellow, and this year I’ll be focusing on transportation issues in and around the Bay Area.
See stories by Zain Alexander Iqbal