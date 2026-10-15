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Prop. E would change San Francisco's city charter

KALW | By Mel Baker,
San Francisco Public Press
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:37 PM PDT

Proposition E would double the city administrator’s term to 10 years. The administrator would also be able to propose new ordinances, limiting the Board of Supervisors’ power to object.

The measure would increase the administration's power over city contracts and spending at the expense of the board of supervisors. It allows the mayor’s administration to unilaterally spend up to ten million dollars on new contracts. It grants the administrator increased authority over city technology policy.

Supporters say the measure would speed up the approval of new contracts and unify technology across city agencies. Opponents say the measure, along with Props A, D, and F are part of an effort by tech billionaires to unduly influence city government through the mayor’s office.

Find a longer analysis of Prop E from SF Public Press here.
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Election Briefs2026 Elections
Mel Baker
Mel Baker is the producer and a contributor to The San Francisco Public Press radio program/podcast Civic.
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San Francisco Public Press
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