Prop. F would increase mayoral power

Prop F would allow the mayor to fully reorganize most city departments and appoint department heads – without input by the Board of Supervisors or commissions. The mayor could also fire department heads without cause.

It would also allow the city to restore the deputy mayor position, which voters eliminated in 1991.

Supporters say Prop F along with Propositions D and E are needed to streamline city government.

Opponents say Prop F weakens the city’s checks and balances against the power of the mayor.

Proposition E would double the city administrator’s term to 10 years. The administrator would also be able to propose new ordinances, limiting the Board of Supervisors’ power to object.

The measure would increase the administration's power over city contracts and spending at the expense of the board of supervisors. It allows the mayor’s administration to unilaterally spend up to ten million dollars on new contracts. It grants the administrator increased authority over city technology policy.

Supporters say the measure would speed up the approval of new contracts and unify technology across city agencies. Opponents say the measure, along with Props A, D, and F are part of an effort by tech billionaires to unduly influence city government through the mayor’s office.

Find a longer analysis of Prop F from SF Public Press here.