San Francisco’s Proposition D explained

Proposition D seeks to shorten San Francisco’s historically long ballot measures.

Prop D would increase the number of signatures needed to get a measure on the ballot — from just over 10 thousand to more than 40 thousand.

San Francisco currently has the lowest signature requirements in the state, which has historically led to more measures on the ballot.

Some think the proposed change will improve voter engagement, and force the local government to make more decisions instead of punting issues to voters. But in a city with increasingly expensive elections, critics argue that raising signature requirements will make it impossible for everyday people to get a measure on the ballot.

On average, attaining one ballot signature costs about $15 in California. Opponents say that Prop D could raise the price even more.