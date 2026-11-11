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Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Post-Election Wrap-up: Part Two

By Jeff Hayden
Published November 11, 2026 at 2:25 PM PST

Tonight we conclude our post-election wrap up — at least for now.

In the first segment, Brent Turner will discuss the just completed election, ongoing vote counting and strategy for what follows with Joe Trippi a political consultant known for his work on campaigns for prominent Democratic Party members. A senior advisor to the Lincoln Project who was heralded on the cover of The New Republic as the man who “reinvented campaigning,” Joe Trippi pioneered bringing politics into the digital age and brings an added digital component to the Lincoln Project arsenal.

In the second segment, YLR Host Jeff Hayden, Dean Johnson, Brent Turner and San Mateo County Supervisor and Assessor-elect David Canepa, will talk about last week's election; a week after the blue wave, Democrats are waking up to the fact that, come January, they will have some actual power. As with a dog who has been chasing a car for years; now that they have caught it, what are they going to do with it?

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Your Legal Rights 2026 ElectionsLaw & Justice
Jeff Hayden
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