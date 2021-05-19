Law & Justice

-
A California state law that regulates police use of deadly force went into effect in 2020. We hear from a reporter who asks: is it working?
-
As activists and some Alameda residents grieve the death of Mario Gonzales, city officials move forward with plans to direct non-crisis, mental health calls away from the police department.
-
-
-
YLR: Insurance Coverage and Your Rights
-
YLR: Insurance Coverage and Your RightsWhen people facing catastrophes after losing their house to a wildfire, or a flood, or perhaps suffer major injuries after an accident, what should they…
-
When people facing catastrophes after losing their house to a wildfire, or a flood, or perhaps suffer major injuries after an accident, what should they…
-
YLR: Insurance Coverage and Your RightsWhen people facing catastrophes after losing their house to a wildfire, or a flood, or perhaps suffer major injuries after an accident, what should they…
-
What are some of the ramifications of recent tensions with Russia? or threats of terrorism? domestic extremism? election security, or even climate change?…
-
YLR: National SecurityWhat are some of the ramifications of recent tensions with Russia? or threats of terrorism? domestic extremism? election security, or even climate change?…
-
We’ve seen people who seem to be engrossed in conversaton, when there is nobody around; but, isn’t there more here? What of your distant uncle, lapsing…
-
YLR: Conservatorships and GuardianshipsWe’ve seen people who seem to be engrossed in conversaton, when there is nobody around; but, isn’t there more here? What of your distant uncle, lapsing…
-
In an unusual show for us, away from legal nuts and bolts; we look to lawyers who volunteer considerable time and effort to try to improve OUR lives.In…
-
YLR: Lawyers and Social ChangeIn an unusual show for us, away from legal nuts and bolts; we look to lawyers who volunteer considerable time and effort to try to improve OUR lives.In…
-
What are some of the more common types of abuse? Where does one go for help if there has been financial elder abuse? Why is it so challenging to…