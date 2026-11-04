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Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Post-Election Wrap Up: Part 1: What just happened?

By Jeff Hayden
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:32 PM PST

To discuss last night's election, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, has assembled a panel including frequent co-hosts elections expert Brent Turner and NBC Legal and Political Analyst Dean Johnson, and bestselling author and former Democratic Operative Evan Barker.

What can we learn from the election?

What materialized following threats of lawsuits?

Are we heading towards gridlock? A shift leftward? Or dueling populism from the left and right?

Want to ask a question? To join in the conversation? Call us, toll-free at (866) 798-8255.

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Your Legal Rights Law & Justice2026 Elections
Jeff Hayden
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