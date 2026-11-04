Post-Election Wrap Up: Part 1: What just happened?

To discuss last night's election, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, has assembled a panel including frequent co-hosts elections expert Brent Turner and NBC Legal and Political Analyst Dean Johnson, and bestselling author and former Democratic Operative Evan Barker.

What can we learn from the election?

What materialized following threats of lawsuits?

Are we heading towards gridlock? A shift leftward? Or dueling populism from the left and right?

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