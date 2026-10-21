Artificial Intelligence, the Law, and the Future

In one segment, attorneys Maggie Grover and Ujvala Singh will talk about the use of AI and the guardrails the State of California has put in place to govern its use.

Another segment will feature Dex Hunter-Torricke, founder and President of the Center For Tomorrow — after spending twenty years in big tech rooms where the future of AI gets decided, he walked away to build a better one.

Questions for Jeff, Brent and their guests? Call us at (415) 841-4134 or toll free at (866) 798-8255.