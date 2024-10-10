© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
Underground guerrilla art activists surface in San Francisco this weekend

KALW | By Clara Kamunde
Published October 10, 2024 at 4:41 PM PDT
Daniel Orth
/
Flickr.

The group goes by INDECLINE and it’s best known for installing sculptures of a naked Donald Trump across the country in a project called "The Emperor Has No Balls." One of which was placed right here in the Castro.

INDECLINE is also known for altering billboards along highways, experimental performance, and making documentary films.

They just released a book "Control + Alter + Delete” and they are celebrating with a series of events in San Francisco. The first one is a launch party at 6 p.m., at City Lights Books. And

Then they’ll be hosting workshops at the Fallout Gallery on Saturday and Sunday.

Clara Kamunde
