Supreme Court Wrap-Up; Trump vs. Internal Revenue Service

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by celebrated trial lawyer, Jim Brosnahan, and newly retired attorney David Bigeleisen, to discuss this year's Supreme Court cases and the President's suit against the Internal Revenue Service, an agency he heads, while the Justice Department he heads is in charge of protecting the taxpayers? Who was watching the cookie jar as he sought to dole out gifts of tax money to reward January 6 rioters?

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