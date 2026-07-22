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Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Supreme Court Wrap-Up; Trump vs. Internal Revenue Service

By Jeff Hayden
Published July 22, 2026 at 7:21 AM PDT

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by celebrated trial lawyer, Jim Brosnahan, and newly retired attorney David Bigeleisen, to discuss this year's Supreme Court cases and the President's suit against the Internal Revenue Service, an agency he heads, while the Justice Department he heads is in charge of protecting the taxpayers? Who was watching the cookie jar as he sought to dole out gifts of tax money to reward January 6 rioters?

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

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Your Legal Rights Law & JusticeLaw and Criminal Justice
Jeff Hayden
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