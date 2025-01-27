© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Ramon Police Department seeks community feedback

KALW | By Yosmay del Mazo
Published January 27, 2025 at 2:11 PM PST
2023 San Ramon Police Annual Report
/
City of San Ramon website

The online survey is short — just 13 questions. Residents can rate their experience with San Ramon officers in terms of professionalism, safety, integrity, and satisfaction.

The results will help identify areas of improvement or training for the department. Survey results are compiled into an anonymous report that will be made available on the City of San Ramon’s website.

The last time this survey was conducted was 2022. More than 650 people responded.

Residents have until 5 pm to respond to this survey.
Yosmay del Mazo
Yosmay is an Oakland raised Trans and Latinx storyteller and librarian. They are a graduate of Mills MFA and worked as a field producer for Storycorps and an archive editor for Disability Visibility Project. Listening, talking story, and culture keeping through narrative is a powerful act of connection and reclamation that Yosmay is particularly drawn to.
See stories by Yosmay del Mazo