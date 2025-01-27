San Ramon Police Department seeks community feedback

The online survey is short — just 13 questions. Residents can rate their experience with San Ramon officers in terms of professionalism, safety, integrity, and satisfaction.

The results will help identify areas of improvement or training for the department. Survey results are compiled into an anonymous report that will be made available on the City of San Ramon’s website.

The last time this survey was conducted was 2022. More than 650 people responded .

Residents have until 5 pm to respond to this survey.

