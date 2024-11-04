Family pushes to reopen 39-year old Concord 'suicide'

Timothy Lee was a twenty-three year old Black, Native American, and gay fashion student attending the University of Arts in San Francisco. He missed his BART stop late one night and ended up in Concord.

The next day, Timothy Lee’s body was found hanging from a tree in a vacant lot near the BART station. The Concord police department declared it a suicide but Timothy’s family didn’t believe this due to unusual circumstances surrounding his death.

That night, there were two other stabbings of Black men in Concord by people wearing KKK robes. Timothy’s sister’s name was misspelled on his suicide note. The NAACP unsuccessfully attempted to get the FBI involved. And the case was closed.