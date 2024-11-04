© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Family pushes to reopen 39-year old Concord 'suicide'

KALW | By Yosmay del Mazo
Published November 4, 2024 at 2:56 PM PST
Colorful graphic poster with Timothy Lee's smiling face
Frank Sterling
/
Reopen the Case of Timothy Charles Lee facebook page
Colorful graphic poster with Timothy Lee's smiling face

Timothy Lee was a twenty-three year old Black, Native American, and gay fashion student attending the University of Arts in San Francisco. He missed his BART stop late one night and ended up in Concord.

The next day, Timothy Lee’s body was found hanging from a tree in a vacant lot near the BART station. The Concord police department declared it a suicide but Timothy’s family didn’t believe this due to unusual circumstances surrounding his death.

That night, there were two other stabbings of Black men in Concord by people wearing KKK robes. Timothy’s sister’s name was misspelled on his suicide note. The NAACP unsuccessfully attempted to get the FBI involved. And the case was closed.

Nearly 40 years later, Timothy’s cousin, Frank Sterling, leads an annual memorial walk to the Concord BART station in commemoration of his death. This year, Frank is also circulating a petition to urge Rob Bonta, the California Attorney General, to reopen the case.
Yosmay del Mazo
Yosmay is an Oakland raised Trans and Latinx storyteller and librarian. They are a graduate of Mills MFA and worked as a field producer for Storycorps and an archive editor for Disability Visibility Project. Listening, talking story, and culture keeping through narrative is a powerful act of connection and reclamation that Yosmay is particularly drawn to.
