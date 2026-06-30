© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

The United States Supreme Court: What just Happened?

By Jeff Hayden
Published June 30, 2026 at 10:59 PM PDT

Three years ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, threw out New York’s Concealed Weapon Law – a law much like California’s – as violative of the Second Amendment, and threw out former President Biden’s student debt relief program.

We asked our experts: what’s next?

Two years ago, the court granted presidential immunities once-thought unthinkable, and found the Constitution's elections clause does not vest exclusive and independent authority in state legislatures to set the rules regarding federal elections..

Again, we asked our experts: what’s next?

Last year, The Supreme Court imposed serious limits upon the lower courts' ability to place injunctions with nationwide applications.

Needless to say, plenty to talk about the last few years

This year is also replete with activisim, politics, and a few surprises.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by celebrated trial lawyer, Jim Brosnahan, to discuss this year's Supreme Court cases.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law & JusticeLaw and Criminal Justice
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden