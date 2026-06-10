When Speech Isn't Free

We have all heard the expression, "Freedom of Speech."

If I'm a student, do I have free speech rights?

What are the limits of free speech? What if I don't like a restaurant, or someone is scared because of what I said? Are there laws to protect ordinary people? Can I sue them for what they said?

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Krista Baughman, Walnut Creek, a trial lawyer with over 16 years experience in First Amendment, defamation, and anti-SLAPP matters.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call (415) 841-4134. If you are outside of the Bay Area, call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

