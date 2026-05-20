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Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Pretrial Incarceration: You're jailed before you're even tried

By Jeff Hayden
Published May 20, 2026 at 11:36 AM PDT

Imagine, you've been mistakenly arrested for even a minor charge, such as petty theft. When can a court order you detained without the ability to make bail, or with bail so high that you cannot afford it?

Your outlook just changed for the better, entirely due to the work of the criminal defense attorneys with me here, attorneys Esther Aguayo, Rose Mishaan and Marsanne Weese.

Questions for YLR Hosts, Jeff Hayden and David Bigeleisen and their guests? Please call (415) 841-4134 or (866) 798-8255.

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Your Legal Rights Law and Criminal JusticeLaw & Justice
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden