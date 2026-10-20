What do you want to know about CA's 14 props & the money behind them?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the 14 propositions on California’s November ballot, including taxes, voter ID, immunology research to taxes, housing and a fast track around environmental reviews for housing and infrastructure.

The yes and no campaigns have already raised $600M, and with two weeks to go, this year is on pace to break spending records.

The ultra-wealthy are spending $1M a day to fight the billionaire tax. Google co-founder Sergey Brian is spending $100M to defeat Prop 40. SEIU United Healthcare Workers West is spending $24M to support it. We'll also find out why Illinois billionaire Richard Uihlein is spending $17 million to support Prop 39, which would require identification for voting.

Guests:

Ben Paviour, California political power reporter for The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau

Ben Christopher, housing reporter for CalMatters

Mary Catherine O’Connor, Climate Reporter for KALW

Taylor Barton, education reporter for KALW

Resources:

Ballotpedia, California 2026 ballot propositions

The Sacramento Bee, What are California’s 14 ballot measures? Your 2026 guide for November

The Sacramento Bee, California’s Prop. 3, Prop. 40 target wealthy taxpayers. Here’s the difference

CalMatters, 5 tax measures are on the California ballot. Here’s how to make sense of them all

CalMatters, What to know about 2026 California ballot propositions

KALW, Why teachers support Prop 3’s wealth tax

