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Proposition 40 would tax California's billionaires

KALW | By Laura Fitzgerald,
KQED
Published October 20, 2026 at 6:43 AM PDT

Californians will vote on Proposition 40 in November. That measure would impose a one-time wealth tax on the state’s billionaires.

Prop 40 would tax “wealth” instead of “income.” That means assets like artwork, jewelry, and luxury yachts would be taxed at 5 percent.

It would apply to a little more than 200 people in the state.

The wealth tax was put on the ballot by one of the state’s largest unions for health care workers. It’s expected to bring in tens of billions of dollars, the vast majority of which would go to the state’s healthcare costs.

Even if Prop. 40 passes, its fate depends on two different countermeasures on the ballot: Props 41 and 42.

Prop 40 would be cancelled out if either of those measures passes with more votes.
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Bay Area Headlines 2026 Elections2026 Midterm Elections — California
Laura Fitzgerald
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