Taylor Barton is a staff writer at The Frisc supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She is passionate about covering education, public health, public safety, and the overlap between these topics. Taylor’s work has been supported by UC Berkeley’s Investigative Reporting Program and Climate Equity Reporting Project. Before journalism Taylor was an actor, a sexual assault prevention educator for the military, helped run a soup kitchen in Chicago, and led media relations for a former U.S. ambassador to NATO.