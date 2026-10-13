Inside the fight to ensure free and fair midterm elections

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Trump administration's efforts to interfere with the upcoming midterm elections.

What are voting rights advocates and attorneys doing to ensure free and fair elections? With just three weeks until votes are tallied, what can you do to make sure you're on the rolls and your vote will be counted?

Guests:

David Daley, senior fellow at FairVote, former editor-in-chief of Salon, and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count, Unrigged: How Americans are Battle Back to Save Democracy, and his latest, Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections

Sean Morales-Doyle, senior director of the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights and Elections Program

Resources:

The Brennan Center for Justice, Voting & Elections

Democracy Docket, ICE sued for records of its plans for Election Day

Democracy Docket, California early voting starts today. Here’s what you need to know

Slate, How Trump Can—and Cannot—Still Mess With the Midterms

ACLU, Your Questions Answered: How the ACLU Is Safeguarding the 2026 Midterms

ACLU, Know Your Rights: Federal Agents at the Polls

Election Protection Hotline: If you see any concerning behavior at the polls, or just have a question about voting, call or text the following numbers:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (English)

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (English/Spanish)

1-888-API-VOTE (English/Asian languages)

1-844-YALLA-US (English/Arabic)