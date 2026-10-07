The Regional Transit Measure: A new tax to fund public transit

If the Regional Transit Measure passes, it would support BART, Muni, Caltrain and other major operators, as well as smaller ones. The measure is framed as a way to prevent major service cuts to these agencies. The sales tax rate would be one percent in San Francisco. And a half percent in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. It’s anticipated to generate nearly 1 billion dollars annually for 14 years.

Over 220 elected leaders, plus 200 business and community organizations, have endorsed the measure.

They say the measure would give the transit agencies dependable funds to prevent what they call “catastrophic service cuts” like the closure of 15 BART stations and 20 Muni lines.

The yes campaign has received more than $9 million in funds from all sorts of industries, including donations from Anthropic , Kaiser Permanente, and numerous labor unions.

However, opponents like the Committee for Affordable Bay Area Transit , argue that the sales tax would have greater consequences for lower-income workers, who they say spend more of their money on taxable goods compared to higher earners.

For example, a family that spends about $20,000 on taxable goods like groceries and clothes each year would see their costs go up by $100 or $200 dollars depending on where they live.

They also claim that transit agencies haven’t adapted their budgets as ridership and revenue have gone down in recent years.

The group reported over $20,000 in contributions, with large donations from the Contra Costa Taxpayers Association and South County Congress of Republicans.

So, to recap: A “yes” vote on the Regional Transit Measure will mean you support creating a new sales tax to fund public transit in five Bay Area counties.

If you vote no, the proposed sales tax won’t move forward.