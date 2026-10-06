Bonta reassures California voters that their mail-in ballots are safe

California voters can feel safe about returning their ballots by mail leading up to the November 3rd General Election. That was the message yesterday from state Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"Vote early and know that my office has your back every step of the way," said Bonta.

Voting began on Monday. California recently led a multi-state coalition to victory at the U-S Supreme Court in defense of vote-by-mail.

Meanwhile, Bonta says during the last two elections, when the federal government deployed election monitors, California responded by sending its own election observers to ensure voters felt safe and that no one was discouraged from casting a ballot.

"We're ready to do that again, if necessary," said Bonta. "There have been some suggestions that there may be more federal election monitors that come to the polls here in California. So, we'll be ready."

The Trump administration says the monitors ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law.