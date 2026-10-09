How progressive candidates are organizing for the midterm elections

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we look at how progressive candidates are changing the political landscape in the US.

In her recent piece in the American Prospect, Whitney Curry Wimbish writes that in the lead-up to the midterms, activists say they expect leaders to act on their power, to risk something of themselves to stop the destruction of the country. Some are sick of the new planned economy, where AI rules all. Some are sick of high gas, housing, grocery, and electricity prices. Some are literally sick, because Trump defunded hospitals so severely that 596 of them have closed wards or entirely shuttered and another 613 are at risk of doing so.

How are progressive candidates connecting with voters, addressing these concerns, and building grassroots movements that can extend beyond Election Day? And how are the media covering them?

Guest:

Whitney Curry Wimbish, staff writer at The American Prospect

Resource:

The American Prospect: Building Power, One Person at a Time