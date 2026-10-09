© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How progressive candidates are organizing for the midterm elections

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM PDT
U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we look at how progressive candidates are changing the political landscape in the US.

In her recent piece in the American Prospect, Whitney Curry Wimbish writes that in the lead-up to the midterms, activists say they expect leaders to act on their power, to risk something of themselves to stop the destruction of the country. Some are sick of the new planned economy, where AI rules all. Some are sick of high gas, housing, grocery, and electricity prices. Some are literally sick, because Trump defunded hospitals so severely that 596 of them have closed wards or entirely shuttered and another 613 are at risk of doing so.

How are progressive candidates connecting with voters, addressing these concerns, and building grassroots movements that can extend beyond Election Day? And how are the media covering them?

Guest:

Whitney Curry Wimbish, staff writer at The American Prospect

Resource:

The American Prospect: Building Power, One Person at a Time

Tags
Your Call 2026 Midterm Elections — National2026 Elections
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar