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Your Call

The midterms, key races to watch & what's at stake

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
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Russ
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Flickr / Creative Commons
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On this edition of Your Call, we discuss key races in the upcoming election that could shape the balance of power in the House and Senate. Democrats hope to gain four seats in the Senate and three seats in the House to flip both chambers.

Which races are you watching?

Guest:

John Nichols, executive editor of The Nation, and co-author of It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

Resources:

The Guardian: The US midterm races that will decide control of Congress

KFF: Cost of Health Care and Gas Top Voters’ Midterm Concerns; Democrats Hold Significant Advantage on Health Care Costs and Cost of Living

The New York Times: More U.S. Households Are Struggling Financially, Analysis Finds

The Washington Sun: White House Officials Told the DOJ to Delay Action on Abortion Ahead of the Midterms

NBC News: Republicans fight red-state midterm chaos with hundreds of millions in late money

The Brennan Center for Justice: $1 Billion in Secret Cash Is Reshaping the Midterms

Tags
Your Call 2026 Elections2026 Midterm Elections — National
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar