The midterms, key races to watch & what's at stake

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss key races in the upcoming election that could shape the balance of power in the House and Senate. Democrats hope to gain four seats in the Senate and three seats in the House to flip both chambers.

Which races are you watching?

Guest:

John Nichols, executive editor of The Nation, and co-author of It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

Resources:

The Guardian: The US midterm races that will decide control of Congress

KFF: Cost of Health Care and Gas Top Voters’ Midterm Concerns; Democrats Hold Significant Advantage on Health Care Costs and Cost of Living

The New York Times: More U.S. Households Are Struggling Financially, Analysis Finds

The Washington Sun: White House Officials Told the DOJ to Delay Action on Abortion Ahead of the Midterms

NBC News: Republicans fight red-state midterm chaos with hundreds of millions in late money

The Brennan Center for Justice: $1 Billion in Secret Cash Is Reshaping the Midterms

