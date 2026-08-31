Plug and Play Solar/Ready or Not, Humanoid Robots are Coming/Quad Quad Dipsea Runner Sam Smart

Bay Brief: Bernadette Del Chiaro explains how SB 868 could bring plug-in solar and lower energy bills to California renters.

Deep Dive: Investigative journalist Stephen Witt explores whether humanoid robots are ready to enter our homes and workplaces.

Culture Splash: Runner Sam Smart shares how she became the first woman to complete the grueling 118-mile Quad Quad Dipsea and why she did it for suicide prevention.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Anne Harper

Producer: Anne Harper