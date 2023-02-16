© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Science & Technology

  • What Will It Take To Rein In The Power & Influence Of Big Tech?
    On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what it will take to hold Big Tech accountable for the spread of disinformation online. Experts say…
  • Members Of Extremist Groups Identified At Capitol Riot. What Are Their Plans Post-Trump?
    On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss how last week’s riot was organized and what far-right extremist groups are planning next. The FBI is warning…
  • golden_gate_bridge_from_baker_beach.jpeg
    Nikolas Harter
    /
    KALW
    Tracking Down A Mysterious Hum In San Francisco
    If you live within a couple miles of the Golden Gate Bridge, you may notice an ethereal hum from time to time that can make living through this year feel extra eerie. How did it start and what's being done about it?
  • image0.jpeg
    Megan Crum
    /
    Tech News Roundup With Rex Crum
    Hana Baba
    From Facebook’s new privacy features, to Uber’s worker policies, the tech companies in our backyard are changing the way people around the world live…
