You’ve heard a little about a future with robots, and self-driving cars – it’s closer than you think. How prepared are we, is the legal framework, to deal…
Would a race of thinking, autonomous, conscious machines be our slaves, our masters, or our partners?Computers have already surpassed us in their ability…
Host Joseph Pace and guests explore the ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) will impact US healthcare. Will doctors become obsolete? Will existing…
Can an all-woman board move beyond empowerment, and get to actual power? Ask any woman who’s sat through a long meeting surrounded by men, and she could…
What would you do with an extra $500 every month? Host Joseph Pace and guests explore the promise of universal basic income in California. Are monthly…
