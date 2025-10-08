© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Community Colleges begin rollout of statewide AI tool

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published October 8, 2025 at 2:07 PM PDT
Red building with a sign that reads "California Community Colleges" over the doorway. One tree is partly visible on each side of the image.
Coolcaesar at the English Wikipedia
/
Wikimedia
The entrance to the headquarters of the California Community Colleges at 1102 Q Street in downtown Sacramento.

The California Community Colleges system is expanding access to an AI platform from an education technology company called Nectir AI.

Eighty-four community colleges participated in a pilot program last year, according to reporting by Axios. And now the technology is expanding statewide.

Here’s how it works...

Educators upload course materials and lectures that the AI learns. They can also set certain rules — like whether it can pull in outside knowledge, or should only rely on uploaded material.

Then, students can use the chatbot as a kind of personal teacher.

Not everyone is convinced that classrooms need more AI.

A study from MIT published earlier this year found that students who used AI writing tools underperformed in critical thinking and felt less ownership over their work.

But Nectir AI does have guardrails. Educators can personalize it and can even prevent it from just giving students the answers.

When the program is fully rolled out, more than two million community college students across California will have access.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines EducationScience & Technology
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney