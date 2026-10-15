Sights + Sounds Picks: 'Crosscurrents' Host Hana Baba

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks the host of Crosscurrents, KALW’s Hana Baba. Hana and Jeneé are co-hosting a live event at Lit Crawl called “ Where I’m From .” They'll be exploring stories of home and answering questions such as “Is home somewhere we live? Is it where we were born? Or maybe where our families are from?” They’ll speak with special guests about how they define home.

“Where I’m From” will take place at Monkeybrains in San Francisco’s Mission District on October 24 at 8 pm.

Photo Provided by Litquake Professor Tim Tangherlini

Professor Tim Tangherlini

Hana with be in conversation with Tim Tangherlini at at Monkeybrains in San Francisco on October 24 at 8 pm

He teaches in UC Berkeley’s Department of Scandinavian, as well as their School of Information. Tim specializes in how stories spread and change over time, and how they create community. His work has been published in academic publications such as The Journal of American Folklore, Western Folklore and Journal of Folklore Research.

Photo Provided by Litquake Author and musician René Peña-Govea

René Peña-Govea

In René’s debut YA novel “ Estela, Undrowning ,” the story takes place in San Francisco and it follows a teenager named Estela. She’s a high school senior who just wants to keep a low profile. But after she loses a Latiné poetry contest to a non-Latino student, she’s pressured into having conversations around identity and diversity.

Photo Provided by Litquake "We Out Here: Black Women Travelers" graphic

“ We Out Here: Black Women Travelers ”

The Drawing Room

October 24 at 6:30 pm

This event asks the question: “What happens when Black women and non-binary people go to places where they’re not expected– and write about it?” You’ll hear artists share their work about traveling and finding community. Journalist Elaine Lee and illustrator Ajuan Mance are two creatives who will be speaking. Both have been featured on “Sights + Sounds.”