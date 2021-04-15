Sights & Sounds
THURSDAY AT 7:44AM & 4:44PM
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. Every week, host Jenee Darden speaks with a different local artist about upcoming arts events in the Bay Area.
Latest Episodes
On this week's episode of "Sights and Sounds" writer and educator Jason Bayani shares his art and culture suggestions for things to see, hear and do around the Bay Area and at home.
On this week's episode of "Sights and Sounds," filmmaker Morgan Schmidt-Feng gives his art and culture suggestions for things to see, hear and do at home and around the Bay Area. Morgan's latest documentary is "Anton: Circling Home."
On this week's episode of "Sights and Sounds," Latin duo dance champions Jahaira Fajardo & Angelica Medina give us their art and culture suggestions.
On this week's episode of "Sights and Sounds," Anna Sale of "Death, Sex and Money" gives her art and culture suggestions. Anna's new book is "Let's Talk About Hard Things."
For this week's episode of "Sights and Sounds," Lyndsey Ellis, author of "Bone Broth" gives her art and culture picks.
For this week's episode of Sights and Sounds, SOMA Pilipinas Art and Culture Administrator Rachel Lastimosa gives her picks.
On this week's episode of "Sights and Sounds" country singer Miko Marks gives her art and culture picks.
For this week's "Sights and Sounds" David Noble, a guitarist and one of the lead vocalists for The Well Known Strangers, gives his arts and culture picks.
Oakland singer Satya shares her art and culture suggestions for this week's episode of "Sights and Sounds."
Singer Amber Morris gives her art and culture suggestions for this week's episode of "Sights and Sounds."