Writer Elaine Lee continues encouraging Black Women to travel

This interview aired on the August 14, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

About 27 years ago, long before travel influencers on social media, a groundbreaking book inspired many Black women to get their passports and see the world. It’s called “Go Girl!: The Black Woman's Book of Travel and Adventure.” Berkeley travel writer and attorney Elaine Lee edited the groundbreaking collection of travel stories by Black women. She recently released an updated version “Go Girl 2.”

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.