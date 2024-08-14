© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Writer Elaine Lee continues encouraging Black Women to travel

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published August 14, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Travel writer and editor Elaine Lee's book is “Go Girl 2: The Black Woman’s Book of Travel and Adventure”
Jim Dennis
This interview aired on the August 14, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

About 27 years ago, long before travel influencers on social media, a groundbreaking book inspired many Black women to get their passports and see the world. It’s called “Go Girl!: The Black Woman's Book of Travel and Adventure.” Berkeley travel writer and attorney Elaine Lee edited the groundbreaking collection of travel stories by Black women. She recently released an updated version “Go Girl 2.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
