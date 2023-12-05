Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Ajuan Mance book answers the question 'What Do Brothas Do All Day?'
Ajuan Mance is an Oakland author and illustrator who’s books include “1001 Black Men” and “Living While Black" They focus on the everyday lives of African Americans, detailing their humanity.
Her most recent work is “What Do Brothers Do All Day?”
