What is Game Theory?
How can I make my choices when I’m depending on your choices?
Game theory is a set of mathematical techniques for thinking about how people should choose when their choices interact. But real people aren’t exactly rational actors. Can a mathematical model explain real-world decisions? How can game theorists account for the fact that we don’t always know each other—or ourselves? Josh and Ray play no games with economist Jonathan Levin, President of Stanford University. Sunday, August 16 at 11 am.