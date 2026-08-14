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Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

What is Game Theory?

By Devon Strolovitch
Published August 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT

How can I make my choices when I’m depending on your choices?

Game theory is a set of mathematical techniques for thinking about how people should choose when their choices interact. But real people aren’t exactly rational actors. Can a mathematical model explain real-world decisions? How can game theorists account for the fact that we don’t always know each other—or ourselves? Josh and Ray play no games with economist Jonathan Levin, President of Stanford University. Sunday, August 16 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk philosophyEconomy, Business & Labor
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch