WCCUSD teachers ratify new contract

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published January 5, 2026 at 10:58 AM PST
United Teachers of Richmond President Francisco Ortiz at a rally in Veterans Memorial Park on December 4.
Julia Haney
United Teachers of Richmond President Francisco Ortiz at a rally in Veterans Memorial Park on December 4.

Teachers in West Contra Costa Unified School District — which includes schools in Richmond and El Cerrito — announced Monday that they had ratified their new contract.

The agreement was reached after months of negotiations and a four-day teachers strike: the first in the district’s history.

Their deal includes an eight percent raise and fully covered health benefits by 2027.

The teachers union says 93% of those who voted approved the agreement, with 86% of the total membership casting ballots.

But the union president said in an email that he was concerned the vote to approve the contract wasn’t on the school board’s agenda last night.

That’s the final step before it goes into effect.
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
