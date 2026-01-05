WCCUSD teachers ratify new contract

Teachers in West Contra Costa Unified School District — which includes schools in Richmond and El Cerrito — announced Monday that they had ratified their new contract.

The agreement was reached after months of negotiations and a four-day teachers strike: the first in the district’s history.

Their deal includes an eight percent raise and fully covered health benefits by 2027.

The teachers union says 93% of those who voted approved the agreement, with 86% of the total membership casting ballots.

But the union president said in an email that he was concerned the vote to approve the contract wasn’t on the school board’s agenda last night.

That’s the final step before it goes into effect.