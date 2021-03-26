-
Ideals of manhood differ across times and cultures—why think there’s any one thing it means to be a man?Strong, in control, and stoic—these are traits of…
In the 21st century, why does gender inequality still persist? With the recent #MeToo viral campaign, along with the wave of prominent male figures…
How do notions like care, compassion, and empathy change the way we view our obligations to others?We sometimes think of the domains of ethics and…
Sigmund Freud may have laid the groundwork for a science of the unconscious, but didn’t he get most of it wrong?Although the concept that we can have…
The life and thought of political philosopher John Rawls, born February 21, 1921. John Rawls was one of the most influential political philosophers of the…
Philosophy Talk: What is Love?Do you them because they're lovable, or are they lovable because you love them?It may seem doubtful that philosophers have much to tell us about love…
Philosophy Talk: W.E.B. Du BoisA vintage program with John and Ken exploring the life and thought of William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, born February 23, 1868.Sociologist, historian,…
What do Ayn Rand, Martin Heidegger, and Samuel Beckett have to do with Silicon Valley?Big tech is known for its "disruption" of established industries and…