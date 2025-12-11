Teachers and district reach tentative agreement in WCCUSD

The teachers union and the West Contra Costa Unified School District reached a tentative contract agreement very early in the morning on December 10.

This comes after a week-long teachers strike — the first in the history of the district.

The deal gives teachers an 8% pay raise over two years — the teachers had initially asked for 10% and the district had initially offered zero. They will also get fully paid family health benefits by 2027.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the United Teachers of Richmond membership and the school board.