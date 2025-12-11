© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Teachers and district reach tentative agreement in WCCUSD

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published December 11, 2025 at 11:26 AM PST
Man holds a large sign that reads "Better pay smaller classes".
Julia Haney
/
KALW News
Rally at Veterans Memorial Park in Richmond on December 4, 2025.

The teachers union and the West Contra Costa Unified School District reached a tentative contract agreement very early in the morning on December 10.

This comes after a week-long teachers strike — the first in the history of the district.

The deal gives teachers an 8% pay raise over two years — the teachers had initially asked for 10% and the district had initially offered zero. They will also get fully paid family health benefits by 2027.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the United Teachers of Richmond membership and the school board.
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
