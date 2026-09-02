MUSIC NOTES from the Edge of Work

In this special musical excerpt from the full episode, Jeff Chang talk about work songs with musician Valerie June.

Beginning in the 17th century, field hollers were born out of the horrors of slavery, and then there were prison songs rising from the impact of Jim Crow laws. These Black work songs formed the foundation for what would become American popular music. In the evolution of American pop, work songs and field hollers became the blues, and the blues became everything else.

The musician Valerie June is from Tennessee. She comes from a long line of blues women and continues the legacy of turning work into inspiration and restoration. We spoke to her recently about music, care, the history of the work song, and her anthem "Working Woman Blues."

KALW is partnering with Bay Area author Jeff Chang (Water Mirror Echo and Can't Stop Won't Stop) to produce Notes from the Edge, a new podcast and radio show. In each episode of Notes from the Edge, Jeff talks with visionaries and folks on the frontline about how we move through these uncertain times.

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