Jeff Chang

Host, Notes from the Edge
  • KALW Culture
    NOTES FROM THE EDGE of Resistance
    Jeff Chang
    Listen to the first episode of KALW's new show-in-development NOTES FROM THE EDGE with Jeff Chang. In this pilot episode, Jeff brings you notes from the edge of resistance with writer Rebecca Solnit and comedian W. Kamau Bell.
  • Crosscurrents
    'Notes From The Edge' launch party
    Jeff Chang
    Jeff Chang's new podcast “Notes From the Edge” held their launch party recently at Warfield Commons. On the show Jeff and his visionary guests look at our rapidly changing world.
