NOTES FROM THE EDGE of America's 250

KALW is partnering with Bay Area author Jeff Chang (Water Mirror Echo and Can't Stop Won't Stop) to produce Notes from the Edge, a new podcast and radio show. In each episode of Notes from the Edge, Jeff talks with visionaries and folks on the frontline about how we move through these uncertain times.

In this episode, Jeff Chang talks about how American history is showing up today our divided states of America with:



New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie

Paul Farber, the co-founder of Monument Lab

Jeff also poses the question — what is your ideal national anthem?— to three culture makers:



Musician Leyla McCalla

Musician La Doña and the

Filmmaker/author/dancer Julian Brave Noisecat

This year, July 4th marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. And it will come with the requisite fireworks and fanfare.

Commemorations and memorials are meant to bring us together, to uplift the shared values and courageous acts that made us who we are. But this celebration is like no other — because it comes with clashes over memorials, monuments, public events, and how we tell the story of America.

Since the Bicentennial celebration in 1976, the telling of American history has flowered in myriad ways. But in March President Trump issued an executive order entitled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” to stop any telling of the American story that "deepens societal divides and fosters a sense of national shame."

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