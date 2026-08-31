NOTES FROM THE EDGE of Work

In this episode, Jeff Chang talks about the connection between work and care with:



Jeff also dive into the history of the work song and speak with musician Valerie June about her anthem, “Working Woman Blues.”

These days, it seems like when we're working, we're isolated, we're monitored, and we're rated for productivity. Some leaders and thinkers have been calling out how this new economy dehumanizes us. They argue that care just may be the antidote.

On this special Labor Day episode of Notes from the Edge, we ask: why are some kinds of work valued more than others? Where does care fit into our work? And what would it take to build an economy that allows us to take better care of ourselves and each other?

KALW is partnering with Bay Area author Jeff Chang (Water Mirror Echo and Can't Stop Won't Stop) to produce Notes from the Edge, a new podcast and radio show. In each episode of Notes from the Edge, Jeff talks with visionaries and folks on the frontline about how we move through these uncertain times.

Check out Jeff’s substack about this episode.

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