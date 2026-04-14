KALW is partnering with Bay Area author Jeff Chang (Water Mirror Echo and Can't Stop Won't Stop) to produce Notes from the Edge, a new podcast and radio show. In each episode of Notes from the Edge, Jeff talks with visionaries and folks on the frontline about how we move through these uncertain times.

In this Earth Day Special from NOTES FROM THE EDGE, we bring you notes from the edge of climate change.

A lot has happened since the last Earth Day. President Trump — who calls climate change a “hoax”, and the Green New Deal the "Green New Scam" — withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord. He has slashed the budget of the the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and revoked the EPA’s power to fight climate change. But efforts to address sea level rise continue.

Host Jeff Chang explores the present and future of the planet with his guests:

