Bob Dylan in the Bay Area

Bob Dylan will play two concerts at the Greek Theater in Berkeley next month, more than 60 years after his first formal Bay Area concert (also in Berkeley) on February 22, 1964. Tune in Sunday, May 1 at 4 pm as host Devon Strolovitch plays highlights from a half-century of Dylan performances in the Bay Area, (including the one that opens every Fog City Blues broadcast).

And if you donate during the broadcast, you will be automatically entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the sold-out show at the Greek Theater on Saturday, June 13.