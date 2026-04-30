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Fog City Blues

Bob Dylan in the Bay Area

By Devon Strolovitch
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:32 PM PDT

A musical retrospective of more than 60 years of Bay Area performances.

Bob Dylan will play two concerts at the Greek Theater in Berkeley next month, more than 60 years after his first formal Bay Area concert (also in Berkeley) on February 22, 1964. Tune in Sunday, May 1 at 4 pm as host Devon Strolovitch plays highlights from a half-century of Dylan performances in the Bay Area, (including the one that opens every Fog City Blues broadcast).

And if you donate during the broadcast, you will be automatically entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the sold-out show at the Greek Theater on Saturday, June 13.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch