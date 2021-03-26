-
The battle over the right to access People’s Park in Berkeley began over 50 years ago, but it never really ended. Now, UC Berkeley plans to develop the…
-
On Sunday, dump trucks cleaned up one of Berkeley's largest homeless encampments. But residents haven’t been displaced, yet. If you’ve driven along the…
-
Golden Gate Fields is extending the closure of its horse racing track after a significant outbreak of COVID-19 continues to spread. Operators now face the…
-
The short story collection Berkeley Noir shows a dark side to the college town with tales of deceit and murder. In this interview, co-editors Jerry…
-
The short story collection Berkeley Noir shows a dark side to the college town with tales of deceit and murder. In this interview, co-editors Jerry…
-
Progressive, pro-tenant candidates won four out of five available seats in Berkeley's Rent Stabilization Board race on Tuesday, and they’re expected to…
-
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all. Berkeley Measure KK would change four things in the city charter.…
-
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.Berkeley Measure JJ would do many things, but the main one is this:…
-
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.Berkeley was an early adopter of citizen oversight of its police…
-
Berkeley is trying to become the nation’s first city to ban junk food from supermarket checkout aisles.The Berkeley City Council unanimously approved the…