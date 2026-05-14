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Question of the Bay: What are you voting for?

KALW | By Rae Kim
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:18 PM PDT
KALW reporter Rae Kim interviews Douglas Sotille in San Francisco's North Beach.
Viviana Vivas
/
KALW
KALW reporter Rae Kim talks with Douglas Sotille in North Beach.

California’s primary election promises to be intense. It’ll narrow down the crowded race for governor. San Franciscans will decide who gets to replace Nancy Pelosi in the House of Representatives. And voters will decide on a number of important local measures.

KALW hit the streets of North Beach and Chinatown to hear what people are thinking before the primary.

Loc Do says he gets most of his information about the election in emails. “I feel the city is not livable for common people," Do said. "And a lot of the politicians, they just get elected, they don’t do anything, really.”

Douglas Sotille was sitting in the sun outside of a cafe in North Beach. He said housing, cost of living, and "the incessant war" are important issues for him. As for where he gets his information, he says:

"I talk to people here at the coffee shop. Like I said, a lot of politicians and supervisors and the mayor, they come here. I also get a lot of information from YouTube. I watch CNN and local TV news."

Out of almost 20 people KALW talked to, only a few said they felt informed enough to vote in the primary.

California’s primary election is on June 2nd. If you're voting by mail, be sure to send your ballot by May 26. After May 26, the Secretary of State recommends dropping off your ballot or voting in person to make sure your vote is counted.
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Bay Area Headlines Elections 2026San Francisco
Rae Kim
Rae Kim is a KALW Audio Academy Fellow in the class of 2026.
See stories by Rae Kim