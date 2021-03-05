Media Roundtable: Covid And Yemen's Humanitarian crisis & Pandemic Drives Diaper Bank Surge

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are speaking with FRONTLINE’s Nawal al-Maghafi about her new documentary Yemen's COVID Cover-Up. She investigates how the coronavirus pandemic has deepened the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Later in the program, we are speaking with the Washington Post’s Hannah Denham about how the pandemic has increased demand at diaper banks across the US and resulted in a diaper backlog. One in three families could not afford diapers before the coronavirus outbreak.

Guests:

Nawal al-Maghafi, award winning Reporter and Filmmaker

Hannah Denham, national business reporter on The Washington Post's breaking news team

Web Resources:

FRONTLINE: YEMEN’S COVID COVER-UP

The Guardian: War and famine could wipe out the next generation of Yemenis

The Washington Post: Millions couldn’t afford diapers before the pandemic. Now, diaper banks can’t keep up.