Over 50% Of San Franciscans Are Vaccinated. What Does That Mean For Reopening?

San Francisco has officially entered the least restrictive Yellow Tier. That means eligible counties have low case numbers and hospitalizations and they've succeeded in vaccinating their most vulnerable residents.

"We've proven ourselves to be incredibly good at pandemics ... We have been an A student all the way." Bob Wachter

In fact, Bay Area cities have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country. But, as other parts of the U.S. experience surges and experts are doubting the possibility of so-called herd immunity, what does it all mean for the Bay Area?

In this conversation, we talk about the next phase of our new normal.

