Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Most Californians Will Be Eligible For A Vaccine Next Week, But Supply And Access Issues Remain

KALW | By Angela Johnston,
Ben Trefny
Published April 7, 2021 at 5:22 PM PDT
Glide Vaccine Site_Johnston Vaccine Q and A
GLIDE
/
GLIDE has recently started a vaccine site at 300 Ellis Street. It's one of the first sights in the Tenderloin.

In just over a week, all Californians over the age of 16 will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. It's important timing, because on Tuesday the state said they could drop most COVID restrictions in about two months. Still, it can be difficult to get an appointment, and concerns remain about reaching the most vulnerable residents.

"I was looking at the news today, man, people were lined up like they were going to ball game. I mean I don't even think people in the neighborhood might not even know they can come up here like they normally do like like they get a food bag or something. This is nothing. This is like no hassle or anything."
Yosef Lodkey received his first dose at GLIDE's clinic last week.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

